Closed by COVID-19, a London restaurateur gets into the grocery game

Driven by a philosophy that it's better to work than to wait, Mike Smith is trying something new.

Smith is the owner of four London eateries (Joe Kool's, Fellini's, Runt Club and Toboggan). Like all restaurants, his businesses aren't able to serve drinkers and diners inside due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Many restaurants have turned to takeout during the shutdown and Smith is doing that too, offering a consolidated menu of his four restaurants.

But what's different about Smith's approach is that he's now started selling groceries — everything from poultry to produce, from condiments to coffee — through a newly launched website Kool Group Groceries.

Customers order and pay for their items online and pick them up at Toboggan on Richmond Row. The goods are loaded into the customers' vehicles by Smith's staff, contact free.

'Like starting a news business'

He's also selling wine and beer brewed at Toboggan.

"Setting up the site has been something fun to do rather than sit around and lament about when we're going to re-open," said Smith. "It's been exciting, like starting a new business."

It's not like shopping at a regular grocery store. There's a $50 minimum, orders have to be placed a few days ahead and there are three available pickup days a week. The list of items is select.

And, of course, it doesn't come close to replacing the revenue of four busy restaurants. But for 69-year-old Smith, that's not really the main point. A big motivator is a need to keep busy a staff of workers who struggle with the idea of staying idle, whether there's a pandemic on or not.

"A lot my staff are people who need to be working, instead of sitting around," he said.

Instead of the 200 staffers he usually has, Smith is operating the food delivery and grocery business with about 25 people. His food manager is dealing with suppliers, his son helped set up the website.

And while restaurants have been hit hard by the shutdown, Smith it offers a chance to flex different business muscles and see what can be accomplished when your regular source of revenue vanishes almost overnight.

"I mean, it's difficult but it's not like bombs are falling through the ceiling right now, you have to try something," he said.

Smith likes that the grocery operation and meal delivery is a way to keep people working. Also his orders, whether it's chicken or craft beer, help keep his suppliers operating, even if it's at a greatly scaled-back volume.

"The margins are low in groceries and food delivery," he said. "But it seems to be growing, we're losing money but not as much as we would be by just sitting there. If we can, why not keep some people working?"