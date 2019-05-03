Enterprising teens to sell artisan wares at Covent Garden Market

It's a bit more high-concept than your average bake sale.

Students from Clarke Road Secondary School are hosting a pop-up shop at the Covent Garden Market this weekend, selling handmade goods they crafted at school.

We're talking fancy stuff: products on offer include garden planters, watercolour prints, balsamic dressing and artisanal dog biscuits.

Of course, there will be baked goods. But it's rustic bread and truffle butter — not brownies and Rice Krispie squares.

"The plan I hope is to set up early in the morning and sell for a good portion of the day," said student Joshua Schuyler, 16.

"I hope that we sell a lot and show people what we like to do and our passions and what fresh food is really like."

Prepping for the real world

English teacher Rob Gillespie, who came up with the pop-up idea, said his students have hosted sales before, but they were restricted to teachers, parents, staff and fellow students.

By setting up shop in a public market, Gillespie hopes students will become comfortable showing off their skills and their work in the real world.

"Once your work is seen by others, you start to see it in a different light," Gillespie said.

"Whether it's pride that you show once you sell it ... or whether it's the judgmental eye when you look at something and think 'That's not as good as I can create it,' once you share ... the effort starts to be enhanced."

Rustic bread and truffle butter will be among the products on offer. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Gillespie added that he thinks the pop-up shop can serve as a "baby step" into entrepreneurship for students, who may wish to start their own businesses down the road.

"I don't care if we make any money, because at the end of the day I think it was a good process for our students to go through and learn how to work together," he said.

Student Davonte Hurst, 16, who is part of the hospitality program at Clarke Road, agreed about the importance of getting real-world experience.

"When you have a job in a bakery, you won't always be in your kitchen, you might sometimes have to go outside your comfort zone," said Hurst.

"For me, someone who never got out much as a kid, going downtown to this big market in the middle of the town is crazy."

Student Tienna Rulton holds a planter that will be sold at Covent Garden Market Saturday. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Horticulture Tienna Rulton, 17, echoed that thought.

"I think it's awesome that we're getting out there and selling our product, and showing what we do in the greenhouse at Clarke," she said.

Going forward, Gillespie said he hopes to make the pop-up shop more than a one-time thing. He imagines other schools within the Thames Valley District School Board trading off spots at the market every two weeks or so, and having teens taking over more of the planning.

"Let's take classes out of it, and I'd love students to be the ones away from the teachers to be the ones who generate the ideas," he said.

As for the Saturday event, Rulton can already imagine how she'll feel when she sells her first garden planter.

"Proud, definitely proud," she said.

If you go: