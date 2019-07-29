A nine-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman are in critical condition after an OPP vehicle collided with the taxi cab they were in on Sunday.

The collision happened at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Verulan Street during a police pursuit in relation to a separate incident.

London police were notified about a vehicle believed to have been involved in an armed bank robbery in Sarnia, Ont. earlier that day. Sarnia is about 100 km southwest of London.

Police said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sunday. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

Sarnia police say two men went into a TD Bank just before 4 p.m. They were wearing hoods and masks and appeared to be carrying handguns. One man asked everyone to get on the ground while the other jumped over the counter and took money. The suspects then fled in a vehcile.

Sarnia police followed the vehicle out of that city, which prompted OPP to get involved.

The OPP followed the vehicle all the way to London, where authorities eventually caught up and arrested two people. Police found the money, as well as the handguns, which were determined to be replicas. The two men were arrested and taken to Sarnia to face charges.

Critical condition

It was during the pursuit in London that an OPP vehicle collided with a U-Need-A taxi cab carrying a girl and a woman.

The two were transported to hospital where they remain in critical condition.

London police stand guard as Southdale Road remains closed for the investigation of a collision involving a London cab and OPP cruiser. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC London)

The taxi cab driver was also taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

There is little information about the OPP vehicle and if the officer sustained any injuries.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has taken over the case. It investigates when a police incident results in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

As of Monday morning, police and SIU officials remained on the scene along Southdale Road between Montgomery Road and Easy Street.