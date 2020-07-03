Symposium asks Londoners to confront anti-Black racism

On Tuesday hundreds of Londoners will take part in a discussion about how to confront and combat anti-Black racism in this city, and will hear from Black leaders who will share their own experiences and advice.

Past City Symposium events have happened in person, but this one will take place over Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The gatherings are pitched as "town square" discussions on issues affecting Londoners.

Organizers want to "explore concrete ways that people — individually and collectively — can acknowledge and dismantle their roles in the perpetuation of racist attitudes and actions."

Among the speakers are Ward 13 Coun. Arielle Kayabaga, and Leroy Hibbert from LUSO Community Services.

"We will explore how silence, privilege, microaggressions, and unconscious bias continue to enable anti-Black racism in our institutions and communities," organizers say.

Also planned is a pre-discussion concert by musician Matthew Atkins.

'Racism shows up every day'

"I was born in Egypt but my family is from South Sudan. For me, growing up in London, it was a double consciousness. I had two identities," said Dobijoki Emanuela Bringi, one of the co-hosts of Tuesday's event.

Bringi participated in an online Symposium in May about quality education when, just before she spoke, someone wrote an extremely offensive racist phrase.

"This was before George Floyd. We have been dealing with this for a very long time," Bringi said. "I decided to compose myself and tell my story. Racism shows up every single day."

She hopes people realize that anti-Black racism exists and that they have a choice to make in how they can be part of the movement to eradicate it.

"There is so much work to do and we rarely create spaces for us to talk about it," Bringi said.

Also speaking at the Symposium will be Colette Chapman, who has worked in the child welfare system for 20 years and approaches her work through a lens of anti-Black racism.

"My goal is to get every black child out of the system," she said. "I want to make sure that my agency is held accountable."

Chapman works for the Children's Aid Society and says Black children are over-represented in the system.

Only 15 of the more than 300 employees at the CAS are Black, and Chapman is the only Black supervisor.

"I have a good team, and they know how to advocate," she said.

Also speaking at the Symposium will be Nyabuoy Gatbel, Malvin Wright and Dr. Melanie-Anne Atkins.

Tickets are still available.