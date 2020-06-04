YMCA bathroom facilities now open to people without access

The City of London and the downtown location of the YMCA have partnered to provide sanitation services to people living without a home.

Showers, access to sanitizing supplies, food, water and a cooling site are available on an appointment basis. The service got started May 26.

London Cares street outreach workers are helping to coordinate, or else individuals can call the organization's hotline at 519-667-CARE (2273).

"We understand the importance of community, especially in times like these," said Andrew Lockie, CEO of the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario. "We are proud to partner with a number of local organizations to help build and strengthen our community for everyone during these challenging times."

Usage increasing daily

As of yesterday, more than 50 people had used the facility with the numbers steadily increasing each day.

YMCA spokesperson Elyse Sheare said three men and three women are able to use the shower facilities every hour.

Before another group can enter, a rigorous cleaning procedure takes place.

Sheare said this unfortunately keeps the numbers of people being able to access the showers low, but it is important the facilities are disinfected.

Anyone entering the facility will also have to undergo COVID-19 screening.

Mayor Ed Holder is pleased to see community partners working together to offer supports to members of the community.

"I'm pleased that as a result of this partnership and the diligent work of the YMCA and community partners, London's most vulnerable will continue to have access to essential services and basic needs."