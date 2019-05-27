City looking to buy 2 former Catholic school properties

The City of London, through its Housing Development Corporation, is eyeing two surplus Catholic school board properties for their potential to provide new sources of affordable housing and new parkland for the city.

In a report going to the city's planning and environment committee Monday, the city's chief planner, John Fleming, says the properties of the former Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School on Elm Street and the former St. Robert elementary school on Duluth Crescent were recently evaluated by administrators in accordance with city council's surplus school site evaluation and acquisition policy.

The London District Catholic School Board declared the two former school sites surplus in February following an accommodation review. The board notified the city in March that the properties were available for potential acquisition.

Holy Cross Catholic School on Elm Street has been declared surplus. (Google Streetview)

According to the Education Act, school boards are required to offer surplus school properties to public agencies, such as the city, before putting them up for sale on the private market.

The city is opting for its Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to pursue the properties because the arms-length agency was established for the purpose of building new affordable units, according to Travis Macbeth, a city planner.

"The recommended approach is that rather than the city responding to the school board's letter of interest, the HDC would be responding on council's behalf."

Macbeth said the actual number of affordable housing units that could be created through the acquisition of the properties is still to be determined. The sites would still have to go through the full development approvals process.

Affordable housing and parkland

The report says the acquisition of both school board properties would also assist the city in meetings its parkland objectives.

It says the area surrounding the former Holy Cross Catholic School bounded by Hamilton Road, Trafalgar Street and Highbury Avenue, has "no convenient neighbourhood level parkland."

And, it adds, a portion of the former St. Robert's school property would help to maintain existing pathway connections through the neighbourhood.

The report going to the planning committee also notes that the city would not contribute financially to the acquisitions of the properties, but if the HDC is successful, the city would acquire parkland from it.