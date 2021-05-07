City cracks down on Londoners, businesses flouting provincewide restrictions

The City of London is reminding people to adhere to rules set in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 as officer have laid about a dozen fines for violations of the Reopening Ontario Act in the past two weeks.

The provincewide stay-at-home order kicked in on April 8 and restrictions, which were further tightened mid-April, will remain in place until at least May 20.

In a news release Thursday, the city said it has issued eight fines to businesses observed "not adhering to Provincial regulations including curbside pick-up regulations, not adhering to mask and face covering regulations, and not having a safety plan in place."

Three people were also fined for attending gatherings at two separate residences and one person was served a summons for hosting a gathering at a home, the city added.

"With the Stay-at-Home Order in effect for a number weeks now, our Officers will not refrain from issuing fines where violations are observed," says Orest Katolyk, the city's director of municipal compliance.

"We are asking Londoners to please continue to follow all regulations in place. These are in place for the safety and well-being of the entire community."

On Wednesday, one person was fined $880 for using the Thames Valley Golf Course.

"With the weather getting warmer and the days getting longer, Londoners may be eager to enjoy outdoor activities. While there are a number of activities that are permitted, the current stay-at-home order includes restrictions on activities to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community," the news release reads.

The city said additional incidents are under investigation and further charges are pending.

This is what's allowed:

Walking, running, rollerblading and cycling through parks.

Taking a break on a park bench, as long as a two-metre distance from those outside their household.

Off-leash dog parks remain open.

Park washrooms are open, where they have opened for the season.

This is what's not allowed: