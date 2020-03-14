The Diocese of Huron and Diocese of London are cancelling services this weekend because of concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Diocese of London issued a statement Saturday afternoon, saying Bishop Ronald Fabbro announced the move because Ontario's medical officer of health in is banning gatherings of 250 people or more.

The statement says the decision was made "in light of this and the continuing concern for the health and safety of our parishioners."

It goes on to say that for this weekend and as long as necessary, Bishop Fabbro grants Catholics dispensation from their Sunday obligation.

Churches are to remain open for private prayer. Daily masses, which attract smaller numbers, will continue during the week.

The statement says the diocese will continue to monitor the situation and consult with public health officials to determine the course of action for next weekend and subsequent weekends.

The Diocese of London serves approximately 450,000 Catholics throughout southwestern Ontario. It stretches from Windsor to Woodstock, and from Goderich to Port Dover.

Anglican churches in the Diocese of Huron are also suspending Sunday services at the more than 200 churches stretching from Windsor to Tobermory.

"This pause from public worship will continue until Wednesday April 8 when a decision will be made about the possibility of a change," said Reverend Todd Townshend, Bishop of Huron in a letter to the diocese on Friday.