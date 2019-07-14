Chippewas of the Thames launches health passport program

Chippewas of the Thames Health Centre has launched a new incentive program to encourage community members to learn more about the importance of physical, mental and spiritual health.

People who sign up get a passport and can earn stamps for each program or event they attend through the centre.

Health director Kimberly Fisher said the goal is to reach out to those in the community who need the most help and empower them to take ownership of their health.

"The ones that are coming to programming are doing well. They are engaging in the community, they are participating and getting that social aspect," she explained.

"But, we had a conversation as how to reach the ones that are isolating themselves, perhaps don't have the family supports in place [or] don't come out to programming. How can we reach those individuals?"

The health centre offers a "full range" of services including harm reduction, mental health, nutrition and wellness, and home and community care.

The passport to health initiative is one way to help the community learn more about those services and how to access them, Fisher said.

There are ten departments at the centre and people will have until March of next year to collect at least one stamp from each to potentially win a prize.

"Perhaps maybe they want to have their own regalia," Fisher suggested. "Maybe they want to purchase regalia for themselves or they want the experience of learning how to make their own regalia, and we would provide those materials."

More than 120 people have shown interest since the program launched last month.

Passports are available at the front desk of the health centre.

Fisher said they are spreading the word about the different programs and services on Facebook and around the community.