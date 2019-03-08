The mission to build a round house on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

Two women from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation are on a mission to build their community a round house to host traditional ceremonies and share knowledge between generations.

Prior to settler contact and the passage of the Indian Act, round houses were a fixture in Anishinaabe communities and a place where people from different clans could gather, said Betsy Kechego—or Waawaaskone—one of the women behind the project.

"Before the settlers came here, that was how we governed ourselves, that was how we maintained our society," she said.

Today, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation doesn't have this kind of permanent, dedicated spot for traditional knowledge sharing, according to Betsy Kechego and her partner in the project, Crystal Kechego.

"We're trying to bring it back, so that we can have elders, teachers come in our community so we can talk about those kinds of things... Knowledge that was passed down from generation to generation, language learning, old stories," said Betsy Kechego.

The plan

The two women are raising money through an online auction of Indigenous arts and crafts donated from local artisans, and have also set up a GoFundMe for direct donations.

Initially, they hoped to raise $10,000, but given their goal of building with environmentally friendly materials, they may wind up raising the bar.

The round house itself will be built on Betsy Kechego's property and accommodate around 100 people. It will be built in the shape of a circle, with one doorway on the eastern side and a second on the west, in keeping with Anishinaabe teachings.

"You call that the natural walk of man, women—we follow that east to west path," said Betsy Kechego.

Betsy Kechego said she's been in touch with the carpentry program at Fanshawe College about having students help with construction, but that decision hasn't yet been solidified.

The two women hope to begin construction on the round house in the spring and to wrap up in time for a fall ceremony.

A legacy project

The idea of building a round house on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation has been a point of conversation between the two women for years. But the pair finally decided to put their idea into action after losing young family members to opioid overdose.

"It was then we knew we had to do something," said Crystal Kechego, who said she thinks losing traditional knowledge has made young people particularly vulnerable to social issues.

"If they did have that sense of grounding, maybe they wouldn't have been out experimenting or using."

For Crystal Kechego, building the round house means creating a happier, better future for her grandchildren.

As a young girl, Kechego remembers growing up in the 1970s and having to keep traditional ceremonies under wraps, to avoid attracting attention from authorities.

"That was a time nobody could practice out in the open," she said.

"When I attend ceremony now, I think about, 'Wow, I waited this long,' and I don't think my grandkids should have to wait that long to find their identity, and be rooted in who they are and where they come from."