'No to homosexuality' billboard in Chatham-Kent comes down

A controversial roadside billboard erected last week in Chatham-Kent with the message "God says no to homosexuality & abortion" has been removed.

A photo sent to CBC News on Monday shows two workers using a hydraulic lift to remove the sign, but it's unclear who paid for its removal.

Ralph Baker, the Petrollia, Ont., man who commissioned the billboard, told CBC News he did not pay to have the sign taken down.

Regardless, the message is now gone and the president of the Chatham-Kent Gay Pride Association is elated to see it go.

"We're obviously very excited to have the sign removed from Chatham-Kent and happy that it's no longer in the landscape for us to have to look at," said Marianne Willson. "We're thrilled about that for sure."

The billboard appeared last Wednesday, and triggered an immediate response.

Willson said her main issue with the billboard was that it gave a false impression that Chatham-Kent was not an open, inclusive community.

The billboard was erected at the corner of Kent Bridge Road and Countryview Line, a rural intersection about 20 kilometres north of Chatham and about halfway between London and Windsor.

About 10 metres high, the billboard had messages in four coloured rectangles set against a blue-sky background, including: "Bibles back in schools" and "marijuana or peace with God!" Another messages read: "A ship without a rudder is tossed to & fro."

But it was the "no to homosexuality" message that stirred the strongest response, particularly because it came just days after the municipality celebrated a successful and well-received pride week.

In addition to the religious messages, the sign displayed Baker's personal cellphone number and invited anyone to call for more information.

Many did, leaving Baker to field calls from across the country and around the clock.

"This thing has gone viral and I couldn't believe it," he said. "I'm going to be getting calls way into tonight. I had no idea it would be so huge. I've had calls from British Columbia, we're getting calls from the east.

"It's been quite an experience. I thought I knew all the swear words, but I didn't know half of them. I'm getting quite a lot of vulgar language."

Still, Baker said he doesn't regret commissioning the billboard sign, even though he admits most of the calls were from people who disagreed with him and wanted it removed. A self-described evangelist, Baker said he still stands by the sentiments expressed on the billboard.

Chatham-Kent Gay Pride president Marianne Willson says the anti-gay sentiment expressed on the billboard doesn't reflect the views of her community. 'We just finished our pride celebration in Chatham-Kent and we’ve had outstanding support. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

He also wouldn't rule out paying for a similar billboard message in the future.

Meanwhile, Willson said support messages she's received since the sign went up are proof to her that Baker's views aren't widely held in the municipality, which includes the town of Chatham and many surrounding communities.

"Chatham-Kent has never stopped showing us that it is a welcoming place of diversity and inclusively," she said. "This billboard simply showed us all that the work is not yet done and that we need to continue to strive to make this a welcoming place for everyone to live. That's the lesson that I pull from this."

In a statement the president of the Chatham-Kent Gay Pride Association says the billboard attacks " the very soul" of Chatham-Kent. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

On Friday, the municipality of Chatham-Kent said in a tweet they were looking into the matter after hearing concerns from citizens.

We have received concerns from citizens regarding language on a billboard located in our community. We acknowledge this sign may cast a negative light on the community and are looking into this matter further. We wish to reiterate that we are an open and welcoming community —@MunicCK

But Coun. Carmen McGregor told CBC the municipality played no role in the sign's removal, saying there's no bylaw that covers the content of roadside signs on private property.