Police investigating suspicious fire inside heritage chapel

London police are investigating a suspicious fire inside the Chapel of Hope, a protected heritage structure built in 1884.

"It's unfortunate when historical buildings catch fire and we lose that historical piece in our community, said London Fire Department platoon chief Shawn Fitzgerald.

Emergency crews arrived to the scene at 850 Highbury Avenue around noon Thursday after being notified of smoke coming out of the chapel's roof.

Firefighters forced their way into the boarded-up building and conducted a search after hearing reports of a homeless person inside the property. No one was found, said Fitzgerald.

Members of the London Police Services Street Crime Unit along with a London Fire Department Inspector are investigating the cause of the fire.

"The building was boarded up. There would not have been electrical power running through the building, I would presume, so it's been deemed suspicious until they can determine the cause of the fire," Fitzgerald said.

The chapel is one of four protected heritage structures on the grounds of a former psychiatric hospital. In 2019, the province sold the land to Old Oak Properties.

While the fire was at the back of the chapel, Fitzgerald said there was heavy smoke and fire damage inside, plus the damage caused by crews trying to get in and contain it.

"It's difficult to put a monetary value to the damage, but certainly there's a historical value to it that you can't really put a price on," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.