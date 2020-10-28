London financial advisor accused of bilking clients out of $1.5 million

A London financial advisor is facing fraud charges after police allege he swindled clients out of $1.5 million over a period of six years.

From 2014 to 2020, police allege Chanrith Yin used misinformation clients to funnel their money into an investment company he created called 'Nobis Group Property Management.'

Police allege Yin used 'Nobis' to bilk investors out of $1.5 million.

Investigators said Wednesday the clients only learned of the alleged fraud in 2019 after they asked for their returns on investment.

Police began their investigation in the spring and said that Yin turned himself in at London Police headquarters on Tuesday.

Yin has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court on January 21, 2021.