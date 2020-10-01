Skip to Main Content
Changes coming to London's COVID testing centres
Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, the Carling Heights Assessment Centre will operate 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Oakridge Assessment Centre will move to an appointment system only.

The Oakridge Assessment Centre will move to an appointment system only as of Monday, Oct. 5. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Here's what you need to know:

Oakridge Assessment Centre:

  • The centre will shift to booked appointments only. Leave a message at 519-667-6886
  • You will receive a call back within two business days
  • The time card system will be discontinued
  • Priority will be given to symptomatic children under 12, symptomatic essential health care workers
  • Asymptomatic people can be tested here, too. Limited to: 
    • Residents, workers, visitors or caregivers to a retirement home or long-term care facility
    • International students who have passed their 14-day quarantine period
    • Farm workers
    • Indigenous communities
    • Other setting specific populations as defined by the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Hours of operation unchanged: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carling Heights Assessment Centre:

  • All walk-ins must come to this centre
  • Now operating 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p .m.
  • Patients with symptoms will be prioritized
  • People who have been notified by Public Health or the COVID-19 Alert App will also be given priority
  • People who live or work in a setting that has had an outbreak identified by Public Health will be tested here
  • People who are eligible for testing as determined by the Ministry of Health or Long Term Care
