Changes coming to London's COVID testing centres

As of Monday, Oct. 5, changes are coming to London's two COVID testing sites operate.

Here's what you need to know:

Oakridge Assessment Centre:

The centre will shift to booked appointments only. Leave a message at 519-667-6886

You will receive a call back within two business days

The time card system will be discontinued

Priority will be given to symptomatic children under 12, symptomatic essential health care workers

Asymptomatic people can be tested here, too. Limited to: Residents, workers, visitors or caregivers to a retirement home or long-term care facility International students who have passed their 14-day quarantine period Farm workers Indigenous communities Other setting specific populations as defined by the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Hours of operation unchanged: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carling Heights Assessment Centre: