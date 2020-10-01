Changes coming to London's COVID testing centres
Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, the Carling Heights Assessment Centre will operate 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Oakridge Assessment Centre will move to an appointment system only.
The Oakridge Assessment centre will shift to booked appointments only. Walk-ins must go to Carling Heights.
As of Monday, Oct. 5, changes are coming to London's two COVID testing sites operate.
Here's what you need to know:
Oakridge Assessment Centre:
- The centre will shift to booked appointments only. Leave a message at 519-667-6886
- You will receive a call back within two business days
- The time card system will be discontinued
- Priority will be given to symptomatic children under 12, symptomatic essential health care workers
- Asymptomatic people can be tested here, too. Limited to:
- Residents, workers, visitors or caregivers to a retirement home or long-term care facility
- International students who have passed their 14-day quarantine period
- Farm workers
- Indigenous communities
- Other setting specific populations as defined by the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Hours of operation unchanged: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Carling Heights Assessment Centre:
- All walk-ins must come to this centre
- Now operating 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p .m.
- Patients with symptoms will be prioritized
- People who have been notified by Public Health or the COVID-19 Alert App will also be given priority
- People who live or work in a setting that has had an outbreak identified by Public Health will be tested here
- People who are eligible for testing as determined by the Ministry of Health or Long Term Care
- Hours of operation remain Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.