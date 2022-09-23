Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Champs! So much to celebrate after historic London Majors win

The London Majors have won the Intercounty Baseball League Championship for the second year in a row, marking a historic moment for the team not seen since 1948. 

This is the first time the Majors have won back-to-back championships in 74 years

CBC News
The London Majors celebrated their second straight Intercounty Baseball League championship at Labatt Park on Sept. 23, 2022. (Alessio Donnini/CBC)

The Majors beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8 to 7 Thursday at the Christie Pits ball diamond in Toronto.

"There were a lot of moving parts, it was a lot of on edge," said Majors pitcher Braeden Ferrington.

"Nerves, tension, all the above emotions. And then ... strike three, and then all of a sudden, gloves go thrown up in the air!"

The London Majors took home the Dominion Cup after claiming victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in a tight game on Sept. 22, 2022. (Alessio Donnini/CBC)

Since the home crowd missed the win, players invited Londoners to Labatt Park Friday to celebrate.

Fans came out to cheer on the London Majors as they brough the Dominion Cup home as repeat champions of the Intercounty Baseball League. (Allessio Donnini/CBC)
London Morning
London Majors slugger Cleveland Brownlee joinis London Morning with a preview of the championship game against the Toronto Leafs tonight. If they pull it off, that will be back-to-back championships for the Majors.

 

 

