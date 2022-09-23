Champs! So much to celebrate after historic London Majors win

The London Majors have won the Intercounty Baseball League Championship for the second year in a row, marking a historic moment for the team not seen since 1948.

The Majors beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8 to 7 Thursday at the Christie Pits ball diamond in Toronto.

"There were a lot of moving parts, it was a lot of on edge," said Majors pitcher Braeden Ferrington.

"Nerves, tension, all the above emotions. And then ... strike three, and then all of a sudden, gloves go thrown up in the air!"

The London Majors took home the Dominion Cup after claiming victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in a tight game on Sept. 22, 2022. (Alessio Donnini/CBC)

Since the home crowd missed the win, players invited Londoners to Labatt Park Friday to celebrate.

Fans came out to cheer on the London Majors as they brough the Dominion Cup home as repeat champions of the Intercounty Baseball League. (Allessio Donnini/CBC)