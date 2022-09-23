Champs! So much to celebrate after historic London Majors win
The London Majors have won the Intercounty Baseball League Championship for the second year in a row, marking a historic moment for the team not seen since 1948.
This is the first time the Majors have won back-to-back championships in 74 years
The Majors beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8 to 7 Thursday at the Christie Pits ball diamond in Toronto.
"There were a lot of moving parts, it was a lot of on edge," said Majors pitcher Braeden Ferrington.
"Nerves, tension, all the above emotions. And then ... strike three, and then all of a sudden, gloves go thrown up in the air!"
Since the home crowd missed the win, players invited Londoners to Labatt Park Friday to celebrate.