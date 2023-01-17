Champion U18 women's hockey players return to London after 'unreal' win

London area members of Team Canada's under-18 women's hockey team got a warm welcome home Monday after helping to secure the country's second consecutive gold medal win.

Emmalee Pais, Jocelyn Amos, Keira Hurry, Abby Stonehouse and Shelby Laidlaw — all hailing from the London area — were on the team that beat Sweden 10-0 on Sunday in Östersund, Sweden.

They arrived to cheers, flowers and big hugs from parents and local teammates Monday night. Clearly tired after an estimated 40 hours of travel, they still beamed with enthusiasm for what they had acheived.

"It's just super exciting! It was an awesome group this year and obviously to go back-to-back was amazing. And then to cap it off with that big win, was unreal," said Emily Pais, 17, with a raspy voice that she says is worn out from cheering.

Emmalee Pais, member of the U18 World Women's team, gets a hug from her mother Heather on returning home from Sweden on Jan. 16, 2023. (Angela McInnes/ CBC News)

Pais and Amos were second time world junior players after first joining Canada's gold medal winning team last June, defeating the United States 3-2 in Madison, Wis.

All five of the local players are on the London Devilettes junior franchise, with teammates and coaches having watched and supported from the local rink.

"It's a great organization and we all push each other and train really hard, so I think that's part of it," said forward Joceyln Amos.