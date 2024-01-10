CBC Radio service restored after Canada-wide technical issues

A network problem that took many CBC Radio programs off the air and offline across the country on Wednesday morning has been resolved.

"The issue started early this morning and most of the country was affected," said Chuck Thompson, a spokesperson for CBC.

Thompson said the network's ability to produce and broadcast content was caused by a "major technical equipment failure."

"We thank our audiences for their patience as we worked to resolve the issue."

People can always listen to CBC Radio through the free CBC Listen app.