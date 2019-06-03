CBC London Talent Appearance Requests

Thank you for your interest in requesting a CBC London journalist for your event.

To help CBC London assess your request, please complete the form from the link below at least 30 days prior to your event date.

Requests submitted during a shorter timeframe will be considered, however, we cannot guarantee participation from our journalists. Please follow-up with your local Communications contact with any questions.

Please note:

While we will make best efforts to provide a host for your event, if the event takes place during or within one hour of the broadcast time for a host's program, it is unlikely that we will be able to accommodate your request.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Important Terms and Conditions:

Once your request is received, it will be shared with the journalist for consideration and will be reviewed by management. Your communications contact will then follow-up with you to confirm or extend regrets.

A confirmed booking does not mean PSA time and does not guarantee media coverage on our programs or platforms.

The organization should make every effort to mention the CBC London journalist in any promotional material including media releases, websites, newsletters, etc.

Due to CBC's journalistic standards and practices, journalist will not thank sponsors. We kindly ask that a representative from your organization acknowledge funders and sponsors.

CBC journalists retain the freedom to edit or change speaking scripts and exercise editorial independence when acting as interviewers and or moderators.

CBC journalists do not accept honourariums, gifts or any other paid expenses related to attending events.

Journalists cannot sell tickets or participate in fundraising activities.

In the unlikely event that our journalists become unavailable for your event, CBC London will endeavor to identify and offer an alternate journalist for your consideration.

CBC London will supply to accepted events: