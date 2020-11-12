CBC Asks how the pandemic is changing the workplace for people with disabilities

Today's workplace is evolving with more people in home offices and technology playing a bigger role. What does that mean for Canadians with disabilities and for people doing the hiring?

Statistics Canada says one in five Canadians of working age has a disability. Not all are able to work but those who can face multiple employment barriers.

CBC Asks three young Canadians how they see the pandemic changing the workplace for people with disabilities. They have lived experience working in a variety of sectors and are currently enrolled in the CBC Abilicrew Placements for Excellence (CAPE) program.

Join CBC London Host Chris dela Torre on Friday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET on your local CBC Facebook page for this panel discussion.

Meet the panelists

Joeita Gupta

Joeita Gupta's CAPE placement is with Syndicated Audio based in Toronto. (Provided by: Joeita Gupta)

Joeita Gupta's CAPE placement is with Syndicated Audio based in Toronto. Gupta hosts and produces a long-form radio show on Accessible Media Inc, which is called "The Pulse." Joeita is also employed full-time at a housing nonprofit where she works as a researcher and as the organizer of public legal education workshops. Joeita lives in Toronto with her husband and numerous house plants.

Stephanie Swensrude

Swensrude is working as a communications assistant at CBC Edmonton for her CAPE internship. (Provided by: Stephanie Swensrude)

Stephanie Swensrude is working as a communications assistant at CBC Edmonton for her CAPE internship. She focuses on diversity and inclusion in her work. Stephanie is proud to be neurodivergent and wants to help end the stigma against people with mental illness and invisible disabilities.

Carlos Sosa

Sosa is a researcher in the current affairs unit at CBC Manitoba. (Provided by: Carlos Sosa)

Carlos Sosa's CAPE placement is as a researcher in the current affairs unit at CBC Manitoba. He also works as a part-time support worker supporting people with intellectual disabilities who live independently in the community. He is a graduate of the University of Winnipeg. Carlos is also involved with disability community through his involvement of Board of Inclusion Canada ( formally known as the Canadian Association for Community Living) and Inclusion Winnipeg.

Host Chris dela Torre

Chris dela Torre is the host of CBC's Afternoon Drive, an audio program that airs across southwestern Ontario. Chris is based in London where he juggles working part-time at home with three young kids, and on-air in the studio.