Catholic Diocese of London closes churches in the region

Catholic churches in the region have been ordered to close over COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement issued by the Diocese of London.

Bishop Ronald Fabbro announced the decision Tuesday night, stating it was made after consulting with public health officials.

"We decided that it is our responsibility as citizens to work together with others in our communities to take measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to care for those who are sick and most vulnerable," said Bishop Fabbro, in an online statement.

The decision means all masses and services will be suspended until at least April 30.

For as long as necessary, Bishop Fabbro has granted Catholics dispensation from their Sunday obligation.

In addition, funeral masses are not being permitted, baptisms have been postponed and it's recommended weddings already scheduled be delayed.

The Diocese of London serves approximately 450,000 Catholics throughout southwestern Ontario. It stretches from Windsor to Woodstock, and from Goderich to Port Dover.

Meanwhile, Anglican churches in the Diocese of Huron are also suspending Sunday services at the more than 200 churches stretching from Windsor to Tobermory. In particular, the Huron Church House is closed until further notice.

"This pause from public worship will continue until Wednesday, April 8 when a decision will be made about the possibility of a change," said Reverend Todd Townshend, Bishop of Huron in a letter to the diocese on Friday.