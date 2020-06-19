Catholic churches begin reopening for Sunday Mass in London Diocese
Diocesan directives call for strict physical distancing and the use of masks
Nearly 50 churches in the Roman Catholic Diocese of London are reopening for Sunday Masses this weekend and the rest will open gradually over the next few weeks, according to a statement from the diocese. (Below is full list of the churches and scheduled re-opening dates.)
In a letter to Catholics accompanying a 20-page document of guidelines to be followed by all parishes, Bishop Ronald Fabbro said the diocese wants to ensure that churches reopen in a manner that is "prudent and responsible."
However, Fabbro added, the directives are "not a guarantee" that the novel Coronavirus will not be contracted. But, he said, "they are the best and most practical measures we know at the present to ensure the safety of our people."
Because many people may be uncertain about returning to public worship, Fabbro is waiving the obligation for Catholics to attend Sunday Mass until at least the first Sunday of Advent, which is November 29.
The guidelines for returning to Mass are based on recommendations from the Assembly of Catholic Bishops of Ontario with input from experts in various fields, including medical, legal and risk management professionals.
In all cases, individuals using a Catholic church must practice physical distancing of at least two metres.
Strict health requirements
Those involved in ministry during the mass must take their temperature before arriving at the church. The directives state that any individual whose temperatures is above 37.8 C or who shows any symptoms of COVID-19, must not enter the church. And, the document adds, priests who are ill must not celebrate Mass.
Washrooms are to be used for emergencies only, and each church should have a minimum of two hand sanitizer dispensing machines at the entrance and exits doors of the church. Parishioners will be directed to sanitize their hands when entering the church.
Other safety measures include:
- Denying entrance to individuals who have an elevated temperature or are showing other signs of COVID-19
- Having ushers guide parishioners to seats in designated places to ensure physical distancing
- Strongly encouraging all persons over the age of eight to wear a mask
Because churches can use only 30 per cent of their seating capacity, the diocese is recommending the use of online reservation systems and telephone reservations to determine which parishioners can attend services.
And those who make reservations are advised to arrive early because screening and seating will take time than usual.
The directives say priests and deacons must wash their hands before and after Mass, and use sanitizer before and after distributing communion hosts. They are also required to wear masks during the distribution of communion.
Communion from the cup is not being offered.
Weddings and funerals can resume
Those in attendance at Mass will be directed not to sing because of the potential for spreading airborne contagion. A cantor, accompanied by a single instrumentalist, may sing as long as they are at least three metres away from anyone else.
Weddings and funeral services can also proceed again as long as attendance does not exceed 30 per cent capacity of the church.
And confessions can resume. However, the directives say most church confessionals are too small to ensure physical distancing, so a larger room elsewhere in the parish complex is to be used.
Churches now open in the Diocese of London
Good Shepherd, Lakeshore
Holy Name of Mary, St. Marys
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Grand Bend
Immaculate Conception, Stratford
Immaculate Heart, Windsor
Mary Immaculate, London
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Wheatley
Our Lady of Czestochowa, London
Sacred Heart, Ingersoll
Sacred Heart, Parkhill
St. John the Evangelist, Woodslee
St. Joseph, Corunna
St. Joseph, Stratford
St. Mary's, Maidstone
St. Mary's, Blenheim
St. Mary's, Tillsonburg
St. Michael, London
St. Michael's, Leamington
St. Michael's Ridgetown
Ste. Anne's, Tecumseh
Churches opening this weekend, June 20/21
All Saints, Strathroy
Assumption, Windsor
Blessed Sacrament, Chatham
Corpus Christi, Windsor
Holy Family, Wallaceburg
Our Lady Help of Christians, Wallaceburg
Sacred Heart, Port Lambton
St. Alphonsus, Windsor
St. Boniface, Zurich
St. Charles Garnier, Glencoe
St. Clement's, McGregor
St. Francis - St. Martin Parish, London
St. James, Seaforth
St. Justin Parish, London
St. Mary's, London
St. Michael's, Dresden
St. Patrick, London
St. Patrick's Dublin
St. Paul's, Thamesville
St. Peter's, St. Joseph
Churches opening June 27/28
Holy Name of Jesus, Essex
Our Lady of the Atonement, Windsor
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Windsor
Sacred Heart, LaSalle
Sacred Heart, Wingham
St. Ambrose, Brussels
St. Andrew the Apostle, London
St. Jerome, Windsor
St. John de Brebeuf, Kingsville
St. John Vianney, Windsor
St. Joseph, River Canard
St. Joseph's, Listowel
St. Paul's, LaSalle
St. Simon & St. Jude, Belle River
St. Thomas Aquinas/St-Thomas d'Aquin, Sarnia
Ste. Marguerite D'Youville, London
Visitation Parish, Comber (June 23 for weekday Mass)
Churches opening July 4/5
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, DelhiSt. Angela Merici Church, Windsor
St. Anthony of Padua, Harrow
St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Waterford
St. Cecilia, Port Dover
St. Francis Xavier, Tilbury
St. John the Baptist, Amherstburg
St. John the Divine, London
St. Mary's, Simcoe
St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica, London
St. Peter's, Tilbury