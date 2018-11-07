Car driver charged following a crash with a school bus in Oxford County

Provincial police have charged the driver of a car involved in a crash with a school bus east of Ingersoll on Tuesday with impaired driving.

Oxford OPP said the collision occurred when a car travelling west on Beachville Road allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a school bus travelling north on Foldens Line.

Police said the impact caused the school bus to hit a transport truck that was southbound on Beachville Road. The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. There were no children on the bus at the time.

The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle. He and the driver of the school bus were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old London man, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

School bus collision earlier this week

It was the second collision involving a school bus in Oxford County this week.

On Monday, a school bus and a car collided north of Woodstock at the intersection of Oxford Road 4 and Oxford Road 17.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Woodstock police said there were no injuries among the students aboard the bus, which was travelling from Huron Park Secondary School to Innerkip.