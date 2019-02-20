Officials warn of illegal cannabis products being sold in convenience stores

Officials are warning about illegal cannabis products being sold in convenience stores in St. Thomas and Elgin and Oxford counties.

The products include gummy bears, oil and vape pens containing substances such as cannabidiol (CBD).

Cannabis products are not allowed to be sold in retail stores. The only legal way to purchase these products for recreations use is through the online Ontario Cannabis Store.

"Retailers should know that selling these products is illegal and customers should know that purchasing these products from these retailers is also illegal," a statement said.

The statement was issued by representatives of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the OPP, St. Thomas Police, Aylmer Police, Woodstock Police and Southwestern Public Health.

Officials are concerned because some of the products make health claims that aren't backed up and don't follow packaging or advertising requirements.

Retail sale of cannabis will start in April 2019, but only in 25 outlets across the province.