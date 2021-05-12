Canadian lamb prices increase as demand outstrips supply

As millions of Muslims around the world mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, many will be celebrating with traditional lamb dishes.

But those tasty dishes will cost more this year, with demand for lamb increasing but production and supply not keeping up.

"The pricing is very high for meat, especially for lamb," said Ramadan Naghmoush, the owner of Mona Fine Meats, a London, Ont., grocer which sells halal food.

"In 20 years, this is the first time that it's been this high. We have enough supply, but demand is high."

Naghamoush gets his product from Parkhill Meats, where president Yasser Alqayem said there is always a need for more lamb.

"I supply wholesalers, and last year I was selling for $6.55 a pound. This year, it's $10 a pound," Alqayem said.

"Right now, more people are staying at home, and they're eating more," he said. "I believe we have a chronic problem here in Canada. We continue to have more people coming from different ethnic backgrounds, who are used to eating lamb back home, but we don't ramp up our production or breeding to raise or grow more lamb."

Mona Fine Meats owner, Ramadan Naghmoush says some customers are choosing to buy the cheaper imported lamb over local meat. (Kate Dubinski/CBC News)

Canada imports about 60 per cent of its lamb, and only raises 40 per cent, said Jennifer MacTavish, the general manager of the Ontario Sheep Farmers.

"From what we're seeing the increase in lamb demand is a worldwide phenomenon. Here in Canada, our demand is driven by our Muslim market. People come from places where lamb is eaten," MacTavish said.

Canada could increase its production of lamb, but there is not a lot of breeding stock, sheep farms tend to not get passed down from generation to generation and sheep are easy prey for larger animals.