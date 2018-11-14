Canada's national para hockey team to face off in London

London, Ont. will host the Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup as Canada, Korea and the United States compete for gold in the week-long event in December.

The tournament is slated to run at the Western Fair Sports Centre. Six preliminary-round games will take place from Dec. 2 to 7, followed by a gold medal game on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Fans can buy tickets for the entire tournament for $45.

Canada's national para hockey team took home silver at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

"London is very fortunate to have been chosen to hold the prestigious Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup," said Todd Sargeant, chair of the local host organizing committee.

"The sport has grown since London first hosted in 2011 and the games will be even faster, more fierce and action-packed than before. We believe that this event will increase para hockey interest and the legacy from the tournament will improve the sport locally for the London Blizzard."

The preliminary games will be streamed live at HockeyCanada.ca. The gold medal game will be shown on TSN/RDS.