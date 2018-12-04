Protest disrupts operations at Canada Post facility in London

A protest at London's mail processing plant on Highbury Avenue disrupted pickups and deliveries Tuesday as demonstrators rallied in support of postal workers who have been legislated back to work.

It comes after a weekend of protests in various cities across Canada, including Mississauga where Canada Post ended up getting a court injunction to break up the barricades.

In Halifax, six people were arrested Sunday for refusing to allow mail trucks into the plant.

"It's time for workers to be able to stand up for fair and safe working environments," said London activist Wendy Goldsmith, one of a handful of people blocking London's mail trucks.

You might see some slowdowns in Highbury Ave between Oxford and Dundas because protesters are blocking the entrance to the Canada Post property as a protest against back to work legislation <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://t.co/i1zBa40UJQ">pic.twitter.com/i1zBa40UJQ</a> —@CBCLondon

London police sent two police cruisers to the location but officers did not stay long.

Canada Post is calling all the blockades illegal and said in a statement it is aware that the protests are not being undertaken by company employees.

"Delay of Mail is a criminal offence pursuant to the Canada Post Corporation Act," the statement said. Canada Post said it will take appropriate action to ensure letters and parcels are delivered.

There's currently a backlog of an estimated one million parcels following rotating strikes held by postal workers.