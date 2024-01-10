Content
London

Can't hear CBC on the radio? Country-wide technical issues hit broadcaster

A network problem has meant some CBC radio programs across the country went off the air and offline Wednesday morning.

Some radio programs continue to stream on the CBC Listen app

CBC News ·
Radio microphone
Local radio programs outside of the GTA went off the air at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Technical teams are working to fix the issue that's impacted most regions outside of Toronto. 

People can continue to listen to CBC Radio through the free CBC Listen app.

