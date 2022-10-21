Broadcasters Mary Lou and Dan Smoke honoured for 3 decades of Indigenous radio programming

Dan and Mary Lou Smoke began hosting Canada's longest-running Indigenous campus radio program after seeking spiritual guidance from an Ojibway elder who encouraged them to educate the public about their identity and culture.

That was in 1991. Since then, the couple's show, called Smoke Signals, broadcast in the London, Ont., area on CHRW Radio Western 94.9 FM, has led to countless stories and, now, an honorary degree from Western University.

On Friday, the Smokes will receive one of six honorary doctorates at the school's fall convocation for their work over three decades as broadcasters, teachers, activists and writers.

WATCH | Mary Lou Smoke reflects on starting Smoke Signals with her husband Dan in 1991:

How Canada's longest running campus Indigenous radio program got started Duration 1:38 Mary Lou Smoke reflects on starting Smoke Signals with her husband Dan in 1991. The couple received an honourary degree from Western University for their work in October 2022.

Dan is a member of the Seneca Nation of the Iroquois Confederacy and is originally from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory. Mary Lou is from Batchewana Bay First Nation on Lake Superior.

Three years ago, Western University launched a project to archive the radio show through the Faculty of Information and Media Studies.

The Smokes say they're working to recruit the next generation of Indigenous broadcasters. However, they have no plans to turn off the microphone.

WATCH | Dan Smoke reflects on what's changed in Indigenous culture in 30 years: