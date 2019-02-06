Skip to Main Content
Police identify man killed by arrow
New

Police identify man killed by arrow

Police have identified the man killed after being struck by an arrow early Tuesday morning as Brian Maksoud of London. They are appealing to the public for information about the case.

46-year-old Brian Maksoud of London died after being struck by an arrow early Tuesday morning

CBC News ·
Police tape cordoned off an area around 67 Arbour Glen Crescent after a man was hit with an arrow on Feb. 5, 2019. (Travis Dolynny/CBC)

Police have identified 46-year-old Londoner Brian Peter Maksoud as the man who died after being struck by an arrow early Tuesday morning.

Officials are appealing to the public for information about the incident.

Police are asking that anyone who saw or was in touch with Maksoud between Sunday, Feb. 3 and early Tuesday, Feb. 5 to contact them.

Police have released few details about the case and have not said whether it's being treated as a homicide.

Police and EMS responded to a townhouse on Arbour Glen Crescent just before 1 a.m. Tuesday after getting a 9-1-1 call about a man being struck by an arrow.

Maksoud was rushed into surgery but later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the event is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us