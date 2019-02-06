Police identify man killed by arrow

Police have identified 46-year-old Londoner Brian Peter Maksoud as the man who died after being struck by an arrow early Tuesday morning.

Officials are appealing to the public for information about the incident.

Police are asking that anyone who saw or was in touch with Maksoud between Sunday, Feb. 3 and early Tuesday, Feb. 5 to contact them.

Police have released few details about the case and have not said whether it's being treated as a homicide.

Police and EMS responded to a townhouse on Arbour Glen Crescent just before 1 a.m. Tuesday after getting a 9-1-1 call about a man being struck by an arrow.

Maksoud was rushed into surgery but later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the event is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.