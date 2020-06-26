A pair from Sarnia wants an exemption from an exotic animal bylaw in the community of South Huron, so they can convert a rural property near the Grand Bend Motorplex into what they call a "forever home" for a pair of lions.

For the past year, the Municipality of Lambton Shores has been involved in a bitter legal dispute with Mark and Tammy Drysdale over whether they have the right to keep up to eight lions and two tigers on their Grand Bend property, a self-styled animal sanctuary and private zoo called Roaring Cat Retreat.

Less than a month after officials forced the cats out of town through the courts, two former volunteers at Roaring Cat Retreat want to set up their own private enclosure for a pair of lions in South Huron, right on Grand Bend's doorstep.

If successful, there would be nothing Lambton Shores officials could do to stop the facility, since it would exist outside the town's jurisdiction – even though it's a mere 10-minute drive from the Drysdales' failed enterprise.

Couple says 'we want everyone's blessing' on lions

Pride and Joy are a pair of lions owned by Sarnia couple Brandon Vanderwel and Destiny Duncan. Vanderwel said he adopted the lions after volunteering at Roaring Cat Retreat. (Brandon Vanderwel & Destiny Duncan/Municipality of South Huron)

Nick Vanderwel did not respond to an interview request from CBC News Friday. However he and Destiny Duncan did make comments to South Huron council, which are a matter of public record.

"We're not looking to operate a zoo. We are just looking for a forever home for these cats," said Duncan, appearing by video with Vanderwel at a June 15 South Huron council meeting.

"We're specifically looking for an exemption under the exotic by-law," she said. "It won't be a business. We just want them to have a place and we want everyone's blessing on that."

In their 21-page proposal submitted to council, the couple said they plan to buy a property at 70114B Grand Bend Line, located beside an airfield and the Grand Bend Motorplex just outside of Lambton Shores' town limit.

Pandemic has kept couple out of proposed property

CBC News was unable to reach anyone at the property located at 70114B Grand Bend Line, which is the proposed site for two pet lions. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

Once they take possession, the couple plans to keep the lions in a pair of eight-foot tall chain-link fence enclosures surrounded by perimeter fences on the heavily wooded property.

The land is currently owned by Jordy Speake. Duncan told council that while they know there is a residence on-site, they haven't actually seen it.

"We haven't actually been able to see inside due to COVID. It was actually one of the restrictions of the agreement, " Duncan, who lives in Sarnia, told council. "To our understanding, yes. There is a residence there and yes, someone is allowed to live there."

CBC News attempted to visit the property Friday and was unable to reach Jordy Speake, who is currently listed as the property owner.

Vanderwel evasive on how many cats couple plans to have

Brandon Vanderwel and Destiny Duncan pose with their lions in this undated photo submitted to the Municipality of South Huron. (Brandon Vanderwel & Destiny Duncan/Municipality of South Huron)

There were a number of no trespassing signs on the property as well as a chain link barrier strung between cement blocks to keep vehicles off the land.

Vanderwel and Duncan told councillors they plan to have video surveillance on the property in addition to either being on-site personally or employing a caretaker, as part of a planned expansion of Vanderwel's Sarnia-based property management business Elite Property Group.

Vanderwel told council the lions can't breed because they are brother and sister. He was evasive when asked by councillors whether he planned on acquiring more big cats.

"As of right now all we're seeking is the two," he said.

'I don't think I will ever be in favour," says mayor

Pride and Joy rest in the shade in this photo submitted to South Huron town council. (Brandon Vanderwel & Destiny Duncan/Municipality of South Huron)

"I've received a few calls and emails from the public in regards to this and none of them are in favour of it," said South Huron mayor George Finch Friday.

"They just don't think it's a good idea. It's a safety issue."

Finch said while he's happy Vanderwel and Duncan went through the proper channels to seek an exemption for their pet lions, he doesn't see how allowing them to have large predator cats on the property would be in the public interest.

"I'm not in favour of it quite honestly," he said. "I'm not in favour of it at this time and I don't think I will ever be in favour of it."

No federal or provincial laws on lion ownership

One of the two lions a Sarnia couple plans to keep on a farm property outside of Grand Bend. They're asking South Huron council for an exemption to the community's exotic animal bylaw. (Brandon Vanderwel/Destiny Duncan)

Unlike Lambton Shores, where council hastily threw together an exotic animal bylaw after big cat owners announced plans to build a self-styled animal sanctuary, South Huron has had an exotic animal bylaw since 2014.

However, its the only legal barrier standing in the way of Vanderwel and Duncan from bringing lions to the community because neither the federal or provincial government has any laws controlling the ownership of such animals.

"In many places you need a license to have a house cat, but you don't need a license from the provincial government to have a wild tiger or a lion," said Melissa Matlow, the spokeswoman for World Animal Protection, a Toronto-based organization that advocates on behalf of animals.

"It's not only cruel for the animals, it's a dangerous situation for the people who live next door," she said. "We think there should be a legitimate reason to have them and keeping them for pets is not a legitimate reason."

There are an estimated 713 pet tigers in Ontario

Vanderwel and Duncan don't say exactly how they got their lions, but they acquired them a year ago after volunteering at Roaring Cat Retreat. (Colin Butler/CBC News)

While the proposal to an Ontario town council to build a lion enclosure might be surprising to some, Matlow isn't surprised at all. In fact, she said it happens so often, it appears as if big cat fans have some kind of shared playbook.

"They always mention [Canadian Association of Zoos and Aquariums] standards as well so I wonder if they're following a template," she said. "They always say it's in the best interest of the animals."

"It's nothing of the sort. It's private interests to keep these animals as pets. I don't deny people love these animals," she said. "They're not thinking in a rational way."

Matlow said provincial and federal governments take so little responsibility when it comes to potentially dangerous exotic animals, that World Animal Protection had to pay for its own research in order to understand how widespread the practice of exotic animal ownership is.

World Animal Protection estimates there are 713 tigers kept as pets in Ontario. Figures on lions are not available, according to Matlow.

She said most people who own lions consider themselves a zoo.