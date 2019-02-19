12-year-old boy in critical condition following ATV crash near Port Dover

A 12-year-old boy clings to life in hospital following an off-road motor vehicle collision in Norfolk County Thursday evening.

Provincial police said the boy was driving an ATV side-by-side when it left Lynn Valley Road, just north of Port Dover, entered a ditch and rolled.

The boy's father was a passenger in the vehicle. Both were ejected from the ATV.

Police said the boy has serious, life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to McMaster University Medical Centre in Hamilton.

The father suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the pair were not wearing seatbelts or helmets and that speed is considered a contributing factor in the crash.

Lynn Valley Road was closed for several hours while technical investigators analyzed the scene.