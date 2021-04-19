Born in 1981 or before? Roll up your sleeve. It's your turn

Beginning on Tuesday, more than 30 London, Ont., pharmacies will be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 40 and up. The pharmacies had previously been limited to ages 55 and older.

The province announced the change on Sunday based on the "current supply" of the vaccine. Pharmacists had warned they had doses sitting idle because of the age restrictions.

Ontario is expanding the age eligibility for AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting April 20, individuals aged 40 and over can receive the AstraZeneca <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> vaccine at pharmacy or primary care settings across Ontario. <a href="https://t.co/po3vUClm4k">https://t.co/po3vUClm4k</a> <a href="https://t.co/pIU0PvYKV7">pic.twitter.com/pIU0PvYKV7</a> —@ONThealth

Medpoint Care Pharmacy on Wellington St. in downtown London, Ont., received its first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine last Friday, said lead pharmacist Nauman Shaikh.

"We got 200 doses, which is a decent amount to start off with," he said.

All of those doses have already been spoken for, he added. "As of Saturday, we will use all of our 200. But I'm pretty sure that as we go through the week and by Wednesday or Thursday, when an actual inventory drops below, we'll get more shipments," Shaikh said.

Finally Rexall comes through. <a href="https://twitter.com/RexallDrugstore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RexallDrugstore</a> you are my favourite. Thank you. Scored an appointment for my husband to get vaccinated Wednesday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CovidVaccine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CovidVaccine</a> —@inkscrblr

Eight pharmacies in St. Thomas, Ont., are now delivering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people born in 1981 and earlier, including Yurek Pharmacy, which for more than a week has already been vaccinating people age 55 and up.

"We've had tremendous support from the community," said manager Steve Bond who praised his staff for working so effectively to administer the doses. "So far, we're close to 800 vaccinations in the last nine days, so it's been absolutely fantastic."

Steve Bond is the pharmacy manager at Yurek Pharmacy in St. Thomas. The pharmacy has been vaccinated around 100 people a day. (Submitted by Steve Bond)

Bond said the pharmacy is booking appointments just one or two days in advance as it's unclear when it will receive it's next shipment of the vaccine.

"We're getting low on the doses we have," he said. "Right now there hasn't been a clear instruction to us as for a consistent supply. We are optimistic and we will keep administering doses as long as we have them."

So far, the pharmacy has received two 300-dose shipments through wholesaler McKesson Corporation. It received a third shipment through the local health unit.

"Whenever we get the direction from our wholesaler who gets it directly from the ministry, we will order the maximum amount because we have a huge demand in this area," said Bond.

"It's interesting to see how as a world we kind of came together to develop these vaccines. And on a micro level at our site, we see that our staff are 100 percent behind it and just geared up, ready to go. So it's really fantastic to see."

Anyone who qualifies for the shot can call or visit the website of the pharmacy listed on the provincial database.

Here's a list of local pharmacies set to administer the vaccine:

London

Bellwood Pharmacy, 900 Oxford Street E.

Costco Pharmacy, 4313 Wellington Road S.

Costco Pharmacy, 693 Wonderland Road N.

Coulter's Guardian Pharmacy, 1709 Dundas Street.

Dini IDA Pharmacy, 785 Wonderland Road S.

Drug Store Pharmacy, 7 Baseline Road E.

Drugstore Pharmacy, 599 Fanshawe Park Road W.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 3040 Wonderland Road S.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 635 Southdale Road E.

Medpoint Care Pharmacy, 355 Wellington Street.

Real Canadian Superstore, 825 Oxford Street E.

Rexall, 1505 Highbury Avenue N.

Rexall, 1795 Ernest Avenue.

Rexall, 1375 Beaverbrook Avenue.

Rexall, 1593 Adelaide Street N.

Rexall, 740 Hyde Park Road.

Rexall, 1240 Commissioners Road W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 759 Adelaide Street N.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 301 Oxford Street W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 467 Wharncliffe Road S.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 142 Clarke Road.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1105 Wellington Road.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 431 Richmond Street.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1186 Oxford Street W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1680 Richmond Street N.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1365 Huron Street.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 510 Hamilton Road.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1657 Dundas Street E.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1224 Commissioners Road W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1118 Adelaide Street N.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 603 Fanshawe Park Road W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3090 Colonel Talbot Road.

TMC Pharmacy, 990 Gainsborough Road.

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, 1105 Wellington Road S.

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, 1280 Fanshawe Park Road W.

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, 330 Clarke Road.

Woodstock

Lakeview Pharmacy, 805 Vansittart Avenue.

Rexall, 379 Springbank Avenue N.

Rexall, 706 Dundas Street.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 959 Dundas Street E.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 333 Dundas Street.

Zehrs Pharmacy, 969 Dundas Street.

St. Thomas

Health Centre Pharmacy, 230 First Avenue.

Pharmasave Elgin Mall, 417 Wellington Street.

Real Canadian Superstore, 1063 Talbot Street.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 410 Talbot Street.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 204 First Avenue.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 107 Edward Street.

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, 1063 Talbot Street.

Yurek Pharmacy Ltd., 519 Talbot Street.

Strathroy

Bossons Pharmacy, 35 Front Street W.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 626 Victoria Street.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 78 Front Street E.

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, 150 Carroll Street E.

There are currently 1,407 pharmacy locations across Ontario offering the shot, however, as more pharmacies sign on, the provincial database will be updated for appointment booking.