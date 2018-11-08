OPP confirm they are investigating triple homicide south of London

Three people found dead in a rural area southwest of London, Ont. on Sunday were the victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.

The victims were members of Six Nations of the Grand River.

Police confirmed the identities of the deceased are 37-year-old Melissa Trudy Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jamieson.

Six Nations is located southeast of Brantford, Ont., about 130 kilometres from where the bodies were discovered.

Police were called to an area near Bodkin Road and Jones Drive in Middlesex County at 10 a.m. Sunday after reports of a grey pick-up truck in a field. The area borders the Oneida Nation of the Thames.

The bodies of three people were discovered at the location. A postmortem examination on Tuesday confirmed the deaths to be homicides.

Police are now asking for anyone who may have seen a grey 2006 Chevy Silverado in the area of Bodkin Road prior to 10 a.m. Sunday to contact them.

Police are asking the public if they saw a grey 2006 Chevy Silverado in the area of Bodkin Road prior to 10 a.m. Sunday. (Submitted)

Local residents disturbed

Bodkin Road is a gravel road that divides the Oneida First Nation from the county.

Kylie George lives about a kilometre from the crime scene in a home with her young daughter. She said she recognizes most vehicles that drive past her home and did not see anything out of the ordinary on Sunday.

"It's creepy that something happened so close," George said. "There's nothing really down that way. Just some fields and trails."

She now says she'll be extra vigilant about watching vehicles in the area.

Previous remains discovered

The remains of a Brantford, Ont. man were found in a southern location on Oneida Nations of the Thames territory last year.

Douglas Hill, 48, was last seen on Six Nations of the Grand River territory Jun., 2017. His body was discovered in Oneida in Aug., 2017.

Originally treated as a missing person case, OPP later deemed it to be a homicide.

Four people were charged in connection with the case, including a 17-year-old girl.

Anyone with information about the recent homicides is being asked to call a newly established tip line at 1-844-677-5050 or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.