Boaters charged after running out of gas and needing rescue on Lake Erie

A pair of boaters who ran out of gas on Lake Erie and needed to be rescued by the coast guard over the weekend have been charged by Elgin County OPP.

The two individuals left the Port Burwell area around 6 a.m. on a 16-foot Star-craft boat, and contacted a family member around noon to say they'd run out of fuel and needed help getting in, said police.

The family member tried finding the stranded craft, but lost contact with the individuals and then called police. The Elgin County OPP Marine Unit responded to the call at around 4:45 p.m.

After what police call an "extensive search" by the marine unit and the Auxiliary Coast Guard, the vessel was found south of Long Point at around 7:10 p.m and was towed back to shore. When measured with a straight line, the distance between where the boat was found and where it went into the water was about 32 kilometres.

The individuals on board have been charged with failing to have adequate visual signaling devices, and for having open liquor on board.

Police said the vessel was equipped with an anchor, but it didn't have enough line to reach the bottom of the body of water, nor were the boaters able to paddle the boat back to shore.