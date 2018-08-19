Donors have stepped up, but urgent need for blood hasn't gone away
London still needs about 50 donors on Labour Day
Canadian Blood Services issued a call for donors and though Londoners have largely stepped up to help, there remains a pressing need as the Labour Day weekend draws near.
Kendall O'Neill of Canadian Blood Services says the clinic on Wharncliffe Road South has been busy since a call for donations was issued last week, highlighting a need for 22,000 donors nationally ahead of the weekend.
"The response has been incredible," said O'Neill.
When CBC News visited the clinic Friday, every donation chair, the waiting area and the post-donation reception area was full of clients there to donate whole blood, platelets and plasma.
And while it's a welcome response, O'Neill says more donors are still needed to re-stock supply heading into the long weekend. For example, the London clinic needs 50 donors to fill up booking spots for Monday, Sept. 3.
She said getting donors to show up for the Labour Day weekend is a annual challenge.
"People are on vacation," she said. "They're doing stuff with their families, but it is still important to come out and donate."
Canadian Blood Services is trying new ways to get younger people to donate, through pop-up donation clinics at schools, including Western and Fanshawe, and an app that will issue a text alert when your donated blood is used.
There wasn't an app available when 66-year-old Alex, who spoke to CBC Friday at the London donation clinic, began donating as an 18-year-old.
Since then he's donated more than 120 times.
"I think it's the best gift one human being can give to another," he said.
Other than free drinks and snacks afterward, donors in Canada aren't compensated. Alex says he's fine with that.
"It's a natural high," he said. "I feel good after I walk out of here."
For information about how to become a donor visit blood.ca or call 1-888-236-6283.
Donation now done, Im in the rest area. Canadians aren’t paid for blood donations but there are free beverages and this assortment of snacks. The whole process has taken about 20 minutes start to finish. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiveLife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiveLife</a> <a href="https://t.co/Fzlbbmo1r1">pic.twitter.com/Fzlbbmo1r1</a>—@AndrewLuptonCBC
Blood donation facts
- The need for Type O-negative blood is always pressing because it's the only type compatible with all other blood types. In an emergency when there's no time to check for blood type, patients receive O-negative.
- Only four per cent of people eligible to donate blood actually donate. O'Neill said some people falsely believe they aren't eligible to donate when they actually are. "The criteria is alway changing," she said. "It's always good to go on Blood.ca to check availability to make sure you can actually donate."
- A common misconception is that blood donations are only used in emergency situations. "That's not usually the case," said O'Neill. She said blood is needed for everything from treating cancer patients to surgeries like hip replacements.
- Blood donated in London is taken to a screening facility in Brampton. Then it comes back to be used in the community where it was donated. Most blood units are used within five days of donation.