Donors have stepped up, but urgent need for blood hasn't gone away

Canadian Blood Services issued a call for donors and though Londoners have largely stepped up to help, there remains a pressing need as the Labour Day weekend draws near.

Kendall O'Neill of Canadian Blood Services says the clinic on Wharncliffe Road South has been busy since a call for donations was issued last week, highlighting a need for 22,000 donors nationally ahead of the weekend.

"The response has been incredible," said O'Neill.

When CBC News visited the clinic Friday, every donation chair, the waiting area and the post-donation reception area was full of clients there to donate whole blood, platelets and plasma.

And while it's a welcome response, O'Neill says more donors are still needed to re-stock supply heading into the long weekend. For example, the London clinic needs 50 donors to fill up booking spots for Monday, Sept. 3.

She said getting donors to show up for the Labour Day weekend is a annual challenge.

"People are on vacation," she said. "They're doing stuff with their families, but it is still important to come out and donate."

Canadian Blood Services is trying new ways to get younger people to donate, through pop-up donation clinics at schools, including Western and Fanshawe, and an app that will issue a text alert when your donated blood is used.

There wasn't an app available when 66-year-old Alex, who spoke to CBC Friday at the London donation clinic, began donating as an 18-year-old.

Since then he's donated more than 120 times.

"I think it's the best gift one human being can give to another," he said.

Other than free drinks and snacks afterward, donors in Canada aren't compensated. Alex says he's fine with that.

"It's a natural high," he said. "I feel good after I walk out of here."

For information about how to become a donor visit blood.ca or call 1-888-236-6283.

Donation now done, Im in the rest area. Canadians aren't paid for blood donations but there are free beverages and this assortment of snacks. The whole process has taken about 20 minutes start to finish.

