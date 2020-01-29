Barry Ludwig first started giving blood at a time when donors got a shot of whiskey at the end.

During the last 50 years, the senior from Teeswater, Ont. has given blood 255 times. Since the age of 17, he's kept his schedule of five to six donations a year, even planning vacations around it.

"It's the pleasure of knowing it could save somebody, or help them out," said Ludwig, who avoids travel to Zika or malaria-risk countries if it might interfere with his donation schedule.

He's planning to visit the jungle in Mexico next month, but only after getting clearance from the clinic first.

'It helped people, so I just continued'

Ludwig first heard about blood donation in high school. He was inspired by a TV news story in the 1970's about a woman who donated "umpteen times" during the war.

He thought to himself, "maybe I could be the youngest person to give the most blood during peace time."

That set Ludwig on a path, diligently rolling up his sleeve every eight weeks for five decades, only missing out if he felt sick.

"I thought it was good, it helped people, so I just continued," said Ludwig, whose next goal is to hit the 300 mark. He estimates it will take eight or nine years, if he stays on track.

"I hope to be healthy for a long time yet."

From whiskey shots to cookies

Ludwig made most of his donations in Windsor, Ont., where he worked in a salt mine for 36 years before retiring. He remembers the days when a Southwestern Ontario distillery supplied whiskey shots in a Dixie cup.

"The nurse would come up to you and say, 'would you like a little mouthwash?'"

Another incentive, for Ludwig, was the two hours of paid time his company offered staff to go donate blood.

Over the years, his routine has shifted from Red Cross to Canadian Blood Services, from whiskey to cookies. He's only had one incident during fifty years of donating, when started bleeding as the needle was removed.

"I just said, 'wrap me up, give me a bandage, and I'll get out of here."

Barry Ludwig was honoured with a Remarkable Citizen Award as part of Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson's annual New Year's Levee on Jan. 8, 2020. (Submitted)

Honoured for his ongoing generosity

Ludwig was honoured earlier this month at Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson's annual New Year's Levee at Teeswater Town Hall.

"I was almost embarrassed, emotional, but it felt good," he said.

Until now, only close family and friends, plus clinic staff, knew about his consistent donations.

Ludwig said strangers approached him after the ceremony, wanting to say thank you. One lady told Ludwig her son's life was saved after a blood transfusion. That man's son followed up afterward, thanking Ludwig because his dad was still alive.

"That was very emotional. I had to really choke it back to talk to the young man, because it meant so much," he said. "It made the last 50-some years worthwhile."