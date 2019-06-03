Blackridge doubles down, says campaign attack websites were justified

The London public relations firm linked to two websites that attacked council candidates in the last election has doubled down, saying in a statement issued Tuesday that comments on those websites were justified because they contained "verified facts" about the candidates' behaviour.

The seven-page statement also lashes out at the media, which the statement says "has willfully misrepresented the content of these websites as being slanderous and non-factual when the information presented on each website reflected verified, albeit harsh facts."

The statement does not address why Blackridge co-owner Amir Farahi's address and credit card number were revealed in court documents to be linked to two websites attacking Maureen Cassidey and Virginia Ridley.

The statement also does not address comments made by a handful of London councillors who say the websites, which used as domain names the names of the two candidates they targeted, amount to clear violations of the Municipal Elections Act.

Legal action against media, politicians

The statement does threatens legal action action against media outlets for how the scandal was reported.

"Rest assured that we will be taking swift legal action to seek reputational damages against any and all individual and organization that have slandered our names and/or Blackridge Strategy."

This is the first public comment Blackridge has made since Cassidy and Ridley's lawyer, Susan Toth, released the court documents. Farahi had told CTV News in October 2018 that he had nothing to do with the websites.

The candidates targeted by the websites are Maureen Cassidy, who was re-elected in Ward 5 and Virginia Ridley, who lost her seat in Ward 10.

Lawyer Susan Toth was hired by both candidates to uncover who paid for the domain name registration of both websites. One of the websites accused Ridley of child abuse, because she'd brought her son to a budget meeting.

Farai has so far not responded to CBC News request for comment.

