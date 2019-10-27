'Like a bomb went off': Police investigating crash in Blackfriars neighbourhood

A driver is in custody after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning that damaged multiple buildings in London's Blackfriars neighbourhood, police say.

"It sounded like a bomb went off," said Carrie Fischer, who lives at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Blackfriars Street.

The vehicle was traveling fast when it hit two hydro poles and multiple structures, causing significant damage, London police said.

No one was injured, said Const. Shayna Boland on Sunday. The driver was taken to hospital for an assessment but has since been released.

A fire hydrant and the bumper of a Mercedes vehicle are some of the debris left behind after a vehicle crashed into the front of this home on Blackfriars Street Sunday morning. (Liny Lamberink/CBC London)

London Hydro worked to repair broken hydro poles Sunday morning, while a restoration company assessed damage to a building on the southwest corner of the intersection — home to the Society Café and other businesses — and a house with a gaping hole on the north side of Blackfriars Street.

"There was a car embedded in the house," said Fischer. A woman who lives in the home was sleeping at the time of the crash, she said.

The city's engineer has been called in to investigate the structural integrity of the buildings, said acting London fire Deputy Chief Jack Burt.

"It's very hard for us to put a damage estimate at this point," said Burt. "But that damage estimate will be high, it'll be significant."

Acting Deputy Chief Jack Burt for London fire says it's fortunate no one was seriously hurt, after a vehicle hit multiple buildings and caused significant damage early Sunday morning. (Liny Lamberink/CBC London)

It's possible the damaged buildings will need to be torn down, said Burt, but that'll depend on the engineer's assessment.

"We're just fortunate that nobody was seriously hurt," he said.

Charges haven't been announced but police said their investigation is ongoing. The driver remains in police custody.