Blackfriars Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for about the next six weeks to complete finishing touches on the bridge, which underwent extensive refurbishing last year.

The unfinished projects include painting, additional signage, and completing construction on a sitting area near the bridge, said Karl Grabowski, a transportation engineer with the city said.

"There's a lot happening...they're all improvements that the city's going to benefit from. I think it'll be well received by the community," said Grabowski.

The closure will impact the road only. The sidewalk on the south side will be open for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists to cross the river.

Meanwhile, the Thames Valley Parkway will remain open on the east side of the river, while the west side will have portions closed as construction continues.

A Piece of History

Built in 1875, the 143-year-old bridge was closed for 13 months last year after undergoing a $8.6 million rehabilitation paid for by the city of London and the federal government.

Prior to restoration, vehicles had not crossed the bridge since 2013, when it was first closed due to safety concerns.

The historic structure is one of the oldest in Canada and is one of the last wrought-iron, bowstring-arch truss bridges in North America.