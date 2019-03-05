Old East Village bikeway back on today's council agenda

A city staff plan to split a proposed bike lane in Old East Village is on the agenda for Tuesday's council meeting.

City cycling advocates had hoped for a continuous separated bike lane — called a bikeway — along Dundas Street from east of the downtown core to beyond Old East Village.

But citing a lack of space, staff recommended a plan that would require westbound riders to divert north to Queens Avenue between Ontario and William streets.

At its last meeting, members of the civic works committee opted to send that plan back to staff for further review.

Councillor Jesse Helmer was critical of that decision on Twitter, saying it's time for the bikeway to proceed.

To take six years from cycling master plan initiation to build 4 lane-kms of East-West protected bike lanes is not acceptable. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> —@jesse_helmer

Cycling advocates say splitting the bike lane makes it less attractive to riders.

But some business owners are opposed to the bike lane because it will eliminate a row of street parking on the south side of Dundas Street.

Cycling advocates have suggested as a counter-proposal. Instead of splitting the bike lane off Dundas, they're suggesting a two-way protected bike lane than runs along the entire length of Dundas but on the south side of the street. Under this plan, cyclists heading in both directions would be in protected lanes from downtown to east of OEV.

Daniel Hall of the riding group Cycle Link made a pitch for this option at the last civic works committee meeting. A video of his appearance is here.

The street elevation under this plan looks like this:

The cycling advocacy group London Cycle Link is putting forward this option to keep the bikeway on Dundas Street: a protected bike lane on the south side of Dundas Street. (London Cycle Link)

Jen Pastorious of the Old East Village business improvement area has submitted a letter to today's meeting. She says moving the cycle track to the south side of Dundas will cramp sidewalk spaces, leaving little room for planters and patio spaces.

Tonight's council meeting gets underway at 4 p.m.