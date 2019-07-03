It could be the end of the Big Bike Giveaway unless the community steps up

For the last seven years the Big Bike Giveaway has been equipping thousands of Londoners with free bikes, but the program is now facing uncertainty.

Monica Hodgson, the program's co-founders, said the largest facility used to store their bicycles has recently closed, leaving them with no place to safely hold the hundreds of bikes in need of repair that will later be donated.

"We're in major jeopardy of shutting down our program" she said.

The Big Bike Giveaway is a non-for-profit run by Hodgson and her husband, Shayne. The pair collect and and repair used bikes and then give them away to those who need them most. Each year they bring in sponsors to help pay for the cost of bike parts and repairs.

While for many a bike is simply seen as a fun activity to enjoy during free time, for Hodgson, it's viewed as a vehicle of social equity that can improve the lives of those struggling financially or socially.

"We get people on a bike so that they can actually get to work, find a job or get to a doctor's appointment," she said.

"For people who are unable to have any form of transportation, this bicycle just gets them going and can change their lives."

Since 2014, the Big Bike Giveaway has been able to gift more than 2000 bikes to people across the city and Hodgson is hopeful that someone from the community will be gracious enough to lend them a free space to store the bikes for this year's giveaway.

While a couple hundred bikes are stored in a secure place and are ready to be gifted, Hodgson anticipates that as people start donating their used bikes to the city's Enviro Depots this month, an additional 500 bikes will need a place to be stored. She estimates they'll need a space that's about 10,000 square feet.

"I know there's people out there that believe in what we do, but because the program is only run by my husband and myself, we don't have a lot of manpower to be able to accomplish all those things, so we need to work together as a community to get that done and keep giving."