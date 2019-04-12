Parents frustrated amid TVDSB trustee's motion to put new Belmont elementary school on hold

Parents in Belmont, Ont. are in disbelief after learning that a trustee with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is bringing forward a motion to put on hold the long-awaited new elementary school in Belmont.

The new school was given the green light by the province back in June after the small community, located just southeast of London in Central Elgin, had fought for more than a decade to get the project rubber-stamped.

But the province's approval of the $8.7-million facility is set to accommodate 354 pupils instead of the 507 the board had initially requested, which means some students will have to study in portables, TVDSB Trustee Jake Skinner told CBC News.

The partial funding of the school is why Skinner said he is bringing forward the motion at Tuesday's board meeting to put the project on hold and resubmit it during the next round of capital funding, which has caused frustration among parents.

"We can't wait anymore," said Nicole Hamilton, whose daughter currently attends Westminster Public School, but would attend the new school slated to open during the 2023-2024 school year.

"Our families and communities have been involved in this process for over 10 years and we finally got the approval. How long do we have to wait? How many hoops are we going to have to jump through? We just want to move forward with this."

The new school is set to consolidate the student population of both South Dorchester and Westminster Central Public Schools, two small elementary schools in surroundings areas, which parents say haven't been maintained or updated because they've been set to close for years.

"The conditions are basically laughable," said Mallory Hesselmans, who has three children enrolled at South Dorchester P.S.

"They can't even drink the water at the school because there's too much sulfur. My kids have even attempted to fill their water bottles and are repulsed when they come back home," she said, adding that the school also lacks proper ventilation and basic infrastructure renovations.

Meanwhile, the situation at Westminster P.S. isn't much better, Hamilton said.

"The things that are missing are technology, updates in our library and just a better learning atmosphere. If you look at our school, our playground is severely lacking. We're not allowed to invest money or raise money to have a permanent play structure, so for our children everything has to be movable."

Ward 5 Coun. Fiona Wynn, who oversees Belmont, had been awaiting for a new school since the late 2000s, when she thought her children, who are now adults, would be able to attend.

"A healthy learning environment is a child's right," she said. "We don't need any more delays. We don't need anybody to rethink it. We just want them to continue on the path that we understood they were taking," adding that the community is more than happy with the size of the school approved by the province.

Lack of community consultation

In a written response sent to CBC News, Skinner said that while he understands the community wants the new school, he has to look out for the interests of all students.

"My worry is that the decision to accept funding in Belmont will result in London's accommodation needs being further neglected," he said.

TVDSB Trustee Jake Skinner says he's bringing forward this motion because the province had promised a fully funded school and received only a partially funded school. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

"Our job is to weigh the needs of students across the board, no matter where they live with a focus on student achievement and well-being. By bringing forward this motion, I am helping our board to have the kinds of conversations that lead to productive governance practices even though they may be difficult."

When asked why the province would only provide funding for 354 students and not the 507 the board asked for, MPP Jeff Yurek said he's thrilled to build a new elementary school in Belmont "following decades of declining facility conditions and advocacy among area school communities."

"Trustees almost unanimously supported a motion to rescind the closures of Springfield and New Sarum Public Schools and submit a revised business case to the Ministry of Education. That business case was to reflect the update that the two previously-linked schools would no longer close, and to be prioritized by the Board in its capital priorities submission."

Parents have told CBC News that they support the smaller school and don't appreciate Skinner putting forward the motion without consulting them.

"it's crazy to think that this came from a trustee of a London riding. Does he even know where our school is or what kind of shape it is in?," said Hesselmans.

"Back when we went through the [initial process], we invited all of the trustees to come to our school and look at it just to see that if you come and walk through our school, you will know that it needs replacing, but no one came."

Wynn said that while the smaller school with portables will meet the needs of the community now, as the area continues to grow, there will likely be a need for an expansion in the future.

"But I see that being a much easier fight once we actually have a school in Belmont than to have a delay happen now and try and go through the whole process again to build a bigger school," she said.