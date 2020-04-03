Beer Store to start taking returns on Monday

Are your empties piling up?

You can start to bring them back to the Beer Store starting Monday.

Ontario's main beer retailer is set to lift its ban on customers returning bottles and cans. It was put in place March 17 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beer Stores will restart their recycling program at 71 of their 450 locations starting April 6, including three stores in London.

"To facilitate an orderly restoration of the recycling program, we have temporarily reduced the number of stores accepting empties," the Beer Store said in a statement.

"This will allow our retail operations to ensure we have substantial quantities of personal protective equipment along with safeguarding the operational maintenance of social distancing with increased store traffic."

Empty beer bottle and cans are piling up in people's recycling bins after the Beer Store shut down its recycling program on March 17 in response to COVID-19. (Colin Butler/CBC)

The three London locations include:

1600 Dundas Street East

414 Wharncliffe Road South

1199 Oxford Street West

The Beer Store says they will have information for customers when they arrive at the store that will include social distancing. Empty returns will be limited to one cart per person.

Customers are being asked to visit at off-peak times as transactions may take longer.

Starting April 5, the Beer Store will also accept empties on Sundays at their distribution centres. That includes the London distribution centre at 280 Sovereign Road in the city's east end.