Vintage Beatles record collection stolen in Huron County

Huron County OPP are looking for one or more thieves who made off with $45,000 worth of vintage Beatles records and other valuables. Police say, there was a break and enter at a home on River Mill Line, north of Goderich sometime between noon on Jan. 4 and Jan 8.

Once inside the home the thieves located and stole several items including an entire Beatles collection consisting of 26 vintage records, according to the OPP.

One of the stolen albums is a Spanish Beatles album pressed in 1964 titled "Lost Beatles" valued at a reported $7,000, police said.

The following items were also reported stolen:

A blue and yellow Taco 22 brand mini bike, 160 cc engine size valued at approximately $3,000.

A black Realistic brand record player, 1380p with a ruby needle.

A chrome Dewalt torque wrench with a half inch drive.

Various Snap-On hand tools valued at an estimated $43,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers.