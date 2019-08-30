Banting House gifted with a treasure trove of additional archives

For Grant Maltman, the curator of the Banting House National Historic Site in London, it was like a dream come true.

Just before last Christmas, he received an unexpected email from Nancy Hardy-Banting, the widow of Sir Frederick Banting's only child, Bill Banting. He died about 20 years ago and left behind some boxes of personal belongings.

The email read, "I've decided to go through Bill's things and I've come across a few things I think you might be interested in."

Maltman said he was hoping there might be new materials that would shed light on Banting's life and career.

He was told there would be a couple of signed documents and some photographs the museum might be interested in. But when Maltman asked if there was anything else of a more personal nature, Hardy-Banting replied, "I guess it'll take a little longer to get these items to you because most of the stuff you're asking for I'm getting ready to send off to the shredder."

Prized letters

Gripped with fear, Maltman sent back, "please don't!" He then arranged to have all of the materials shipped to London with the help of a museum in British Columbia.

There was an envelope and four boxes of materials. The envelope arrived overnight, as requested.

Inside, he found a photograph of Sir Fredrick Banting's first wife, Marion, in her wedding gown. He sent another email to Harding-Banting thanking her for the picture, to which she replied, "wait until you see the rest of the stuff".

That's when the dream turned into a nightmare.

Several days went by and there were no more deliveries. "And so, we start to get concerned and realized (they) had become lost in transit … and (potentially) lost to history," said Maltman.

Grant Maltman, curator of Banting House National Historic Site in London, spent three weeks trying to track down four treasured boxes of archives that had become lost in transit. (Gary Ennett/CBC)

But after three weeks of working the phones with the museum in British Columbia and the shipping company, the four missing boxes containing 200 pounds of archives arrived with a thud on Maltman's office doorstep.

He was elated with what he found inside, "a treasure trove of documents and photographs and objects that really show a personal side to Banting's life."

Maltman says one of the prizes is a letter to Dr. Banting from his sister that was delivered to his house in London, the only one that he's aware of from that period.

"It's Christmas in 1920 and (Banting) has just broken up with his fiancée." His sister is trying to console him and boost his spirits, said Maltman.

The newly-acquired archives include a speech Banting gave in Stockholm in 1925 on being awarded the Nobel prize for medicine for the discovery of insulin. (Banting House NHS)

He said they have about 20 of what he describes as "level one" resources in the museum, including some of Banting's medical instruments, some of his books, and his business card, but "nothing as personal as this, and it's a fantastic insight into his time here in London."

"He had this idea that would eventually lead to the discovery of insulin but he has nowhere to do the research and he's pretty frustrated his practice wasn't growing at the pace he'd hope for, and so this letter is quite timely," Maltman said.

The newly-acquired archives also include:

Photographs of the Banting family

Speeches, including Sir Fredrick Banting's Nobel lecture in 1923

An invitation for Bill Banting to meet with Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh

Books from Banting's personal library, including first editions

Newspaper clippings from 1923 to the 1990s

Hardy-Banting, who had moved the boxes across the country on various moves, said she decided to go through the belongings so the "things went to the right places."

"There was just so much and I didn't really want to leave my son Duncan having to do that when, you know, when I depart," Hardy-Banting said.

She says it's wonderful she was able to connected with Maltman.

"I'm very, very relieved."

Banting with his baby boy, Bill. (Banting House NHS)

Maltman says he and his staff are busy cataloguing all of the archives to determine how they'll fit into their exhibit and research program.

"We'll be celebrating our 100th anniversary in 2020, and so this (letter) for sure will be going on display," he said.

For more on the Banting House or to take a tour, you can visit their website.