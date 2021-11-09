Aylmer swimmers making waves to regain access to Ontario Police College pool

Three community swim groups in Aylmer, Ont., are hopeful they will soon regain access to an indoor swimming pool on the grounds of the Ontario Police College (OPC). A previous arrangement the community had enjoyed for more than 45 years that has yet to resume since the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The East Elgin High School swim team, the Aylmer Optimist Arrows swim team and the St. Thomas YWCA swim lesson program all had weekly evening swim times at the pool in an arrangement that stretches back decades.

"It was critical," said Fred Buro, a parent of an Arrows team member. "Without it, frankly, there would be no swim team."

The agreement to allow community access to the pool was struck when MPP Ron McNeil was lobbied by swim coach Isabel McNiece in the 1980s. Interestingly McNiece, who is now in her 90s, still actively coaches swimming.

On three nights a week, community groups enjoyed access to swim times in the five-lane pool.

The arrangement was disrupted only by the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. When those lockdowns began to lift last spring, Buro and others expected access to the pool would resume.

Lack of 'effective communication'

However, so far, the pool's doors have remained closed to the three swim groups that used it pre-pandemic.

"We've reached out, but for lack of a better term, there has been a lack of effective communication," said Buro.

In a statement sent to CBC News, the office of the Solicitor General, which oversees the OPC, was not committal about the future of community use of the pool.

"The Ontario Police College (OPC) is reviewing the feasibility of how best to reopen the OPC's pool to the public while fulfilling OPC's mandate to provide critical training to police officers," the statement says.

The stalemate has left swimmers to deal with longer travel times to pools outside of Aylmer, including some that have their own capacity constraints. In some cases, Buro said the teams have lost members who couldn't afford the time or the cost of travelling to pools outside of Aylmer.

The St. Thomas YWCA, which uses the pool in the winter, has had to shut down its lessons with the OPC pool unexpectedly unavailable.

The police college does use the pool for training, but Buro said the community groups program their practices and lessons in the evening so they don't interfere with the OPC's use. He also said community groups have their own lifeguards and use a separate entrance, so they are not a burden to the police college.

Buro said he's worried the community groups will lose access to the pool permanently if they don't regain it soon.

"That's absolutely the concern," he said. "That they will not give it back."

Issue raised with local MPP

Facing an impasse, community swim groups who use the pool have reached out to Rob Flack, the MPP of Elgin-Middlesex-London.

Flack told CBC News his staff have been in contact with the Solicitor General's office, and he expects the pool will soon re-open to community groups.

"I think we've got this thing resolved," he said. "I don't have an exact date yet, but I think we'll have this pool opened sooner rather than later, which is as it should be. We understand why it was closed during COVID, but now is the time to get it re-opened, and we are fighting to get this pool re-opened."

Flack said regaining community access to the OPC's pool is only a "short-term solution" to a broader problem: The lack of an indoor public pool in Aylmer.

"I think long-term what Aylmer needs is a proper community pool that can meet the demand long-term," he said.