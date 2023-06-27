Auto shop owner in London, Ont., loses customers for flying pride flag

Wortley Auto Service owner, Matt Smith, 43, speaks quietly and calls himself reserved. He admits it was a big and difficult decision to speak publicly about the hate his London, Ont., business has received since flying the Pride flag.

But it's important, he said.

"I do fear reprisal," said Smith from inside his small office at the shop while his chocolate lab, Scout, waits patiently outside the door. "But we have to speak out when people are being intolerant and unfair to each other."

A Canadian Pride flag — the one with a red maple leaf in the middle — hangs outside next to the business sign.

Smith, a mechanic by trade, is also a member of the LGBTQ community, although aside from his family and friends, he's been fairly private about that part of it until now.

Matt Smith, owner of Wortley Auto Service, stands next to the Canadian pride flag flying outside his business. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

Customers pull support

"We've had customers cancel their appointments when they saw the flag," said Smith. "Somebody actually called us and said, 'I won't be bringing my car in after I saw the flag that you guys have flying at your business."

Earlier this month, Smith called the police after receiving a voice message riddled with curse words.

"I seen your flag outside your place — the gay pride and Canadian flag. That's dishonourable to Canada," says the caller, which CBC News has heard. The caller goes on to say staff at Wortley Auto Service are pathetic and they should all die in a pit.

"We are aware of the occurrence in question," said Cst. Matthew Smith with London police. "It is actively being investigated and remains ongoing."

Matt Smith stands outside the business he's owned for the last five years. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

This isn't the first time the auto shop has seen this level of hate, said Smith.

Last year during pride month — the first time Smith flew the flag outside his business — someone opened their door and yelled at his staff, saying they were "virtue signalling" and calling them losers, he said.

"I don't know if people are more emboldened now or people are more polarized," said Smith.

There's been a rise in anti-LGBTQ sentiment across the U.S. and Canada, as American politicians in a number of states table a record number of bills affecting the rights of two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people — and there are few signs of the onslaught easing up.

LGBTQ entrepreneurs face discrimination

"The animosity, the contention, the hate, unfortunately, is on the rise," said Amber Phelan of Canada's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC), which represents about 500 business across Canada.

"A lot of our businesses are being attacked," said Phelan. And running an auto shop might provide more challenges.

"There are certain industries that definitely have a different kind of culture," said CGLGC's Amber Phelan. "We're seeing the same in a lot of construction trades as well. Those more trade dominated industries can be a little more traditional in thinking."

"People expect us to be full of four letter words and smoking and drinking and that type of thing," said Smith. "It's 2023. People from all walks of life are mechanics. People from all walks of life are in all industries now."

According to a 2022 report commissioned by the CGLCC nearly a third of all 2SLGBTQ+-owned businesses have experienced discrimination because of the owner's identity.

For the last two years, Wortley Auto Service owner, Matt Smith, has flown the Canadian pride flag outside his business. He's lost customers over the decision, says Smith. (Rebecca Zandbergen/CBC News)

Phelan said she's encouraged the federal government committed $25 million last month to create Canada's first-ever LGBTQ entrepreneurship program, which the CGLGC will run.

And she applauds people like Smith who are willing to fly the flag despite the difficulties they may face.

"It definitely does take a lot of strength to make that stance," said Phelan. "Ultimately, it helps. At the time it doesn't feel very great and it feels like there's a lot of animosity, but over the long term you find the people, you find the community and the businesses who are going to help and support you."

"The minute you stand up, people notice," she said.

"So yes, the wrong people notice, but a whole lot of right people notice too — and those become your support network."