Aurora Borealis near London, Ont., wow late-night watchers

You don't usually see the Northern Lights in southern Ontario, but Londoners got a treat from Mother Nature on Thursday, when the spectacular Aurora Borealis could be seen in the night sky.

Here are some pictures shared by Londoners.

Northern lights at around 11 p.m. on the outskirts of north London. (Supplied by Michelle Dzialakiewicz) This picture of the incredible light show in southwestern Ontario was captured by Malcolm Donaldson. "It was a spectacular evening and I feel so lucky to have seen the norther lights again, this time so far south," Donaldson told CBC News. (Supplied by Malcolm Donaldson (@mlclmdnldsn)) Rael Wienburg's first sighting of the Northern Lights. Picture shot about 15 km north of London. (Supplied by Rael Wienburg) Photos of the Northern Lights over the London Airport. (Supplied by David Piano)

Do you have pictures from last night's light show? We'd love to see them. Send them to londonewstips@cbc.ca and make sure to include where you took them and the photographer's full name so we can give proper credit.