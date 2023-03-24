Aurora Borealis near London, Ont., wow late-night watchers
The Northern Lights don't usually show up in southern Ontario
You don't usually see the Northern Lights in southern Ontario, but Londoners got a treat from Mother Nature on Thursday, when the spectacular Aurora Borealis could be seen in the night sky.
Here are some pictures shared by Londoners.
Your non-political, non-pandemic video of the week. <br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Aurora?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Aurora</a> last night was EPIC. Here's 36 minutes of gloriousness crammed into 13 seconds. At one point, the aurora was pulsing in 1/2 second waves that I couldn't get on camera. North of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ldnont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ldnont</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TamithaSkov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tamithaskov</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rasc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rasc</a> <a href="https://t.co/ue83VgzUeL">pic.twitter.com/ue83VgzUeL</a>—@RyanCFP
Do you have pictures from last night's light show? We'd love to see them. Send them to londonewstips@cbc.ca and make sure to include where you took them and the photographer's full name so we can give proper credit.