Aurora Borealis near London, Ont., wow late-night watchers

Londoners were treated to a spectacular light show late Thursday when the Northern Lights were visible in the night sky.

The Northern Lights don't usually show up in southern Ontario

You don't usually see the Northern Lights in southern Ontario, but Londoners got a treat from Mother Nature on Thursday, when the spectacular Aurora Borealis could be seen in the night sky. 

Here are some pictures shared by Londoners. 

The northern lights are green and purprle.
Northern lights at around 11 p.m. on the outskirts of north London. (Supplied by Michelle Dzialakiewicz)
Green and pink northern lights with stars visible in the night sky.
This picture of the incredible light show in southwestern Ontario was captured by Malcolm Donaldson. "It was a spectacular evening and I feel so lucky to have seen the norther lights again, this time so far south," Donaldson told CBC News. (Supplied by Malcolm Donaldson (@mlclmdnldsn))
northern lights over trees
Rael Wienburg's first sighting of the Northern Lights. Picture shot about 15 km north of London. (Supplied by Rael Wienburg)
northern lights over an airport
Photos of the Northern Lights over the London Airport. (Supplied by David Piano)

