Convocation speaker apologizes after concerns raised over 'sexist' comments

Canadian businessman and honorary degree recipient Aubrey Dan has issued an apology after some Western University faculty members voiced their displeasure over what's being described as "sexist" comments made at a convocation ceremony on Friday in London.

During his address to the graduating class, the alumnus, who inspired the renaming of the DAN Department of Management and Organizational Studies, referenced Playboy when he recalled his reasoning for transferring to Western University as an adolescent.

"According to Playboy magazine, at that time, the women are among the best in North America, and obviously they still are...," he said on Friday. His comments were followed by audible laughter. A video capturing the statement has since been removed by administration.

On Monday Johanna Weststar, an associate professor in the department, emailed the acting chair of the department and faculty dean about the incident. She also emailed her colleagues and encouraged them to urge the university to take the appropriate steps to apologize for the speech.

"I'm really embarrassed and offended by that. It's just not acceptable to be making comments like this," she told CBC News, describing the comments as "sexist." She said other faculty members had echoed her displeasure.

In an emailed statement to CBC News on Tuesday afternoon, Dan said his comments had "nothing to do with being sexist at all."

"I am sorry that anyone was offended by the comments in my speech, which was far from my intention. My remarks were made to provide a context of what goes through a 19-year-old's mind when deciding back in 1983 to go to Western," he said.

Dan said he asked the dean to forward his emailed apology to the department.

By Tuesday evening, his statement was made public on the Western News website.

University speaks out

A Western University communications representative responded to CBC News with a link to Dan's apology, which was released with a statement from Western University representatives.

"Western values a respectful learning and work environment and we sincerely apologize to those who attended this Convocation ceremony and all others who were offended by these remarks," the statement read.

"Western has had a longstanding relationship with Mr. Dan, that includes his tireless efforts to encourage and support thousands of students at Western and that dedication to Western was honoured during the ceremony last Friday."

The department's acting chair would not provide a comment to CBC News.

CBC News reached out to several faculty members who were either unavailable or declined to comment. However, Julie Aitken Schermer, professor and faculty member, said she was "disappointed" by Dan's comments.

"You're supposed to be an inspiration to the students and if your name is on the department's title, then you're somebody that people look up to," she said.

'That's not an apology'

Weststar first learned about Dan's apologetic comments through CBC News.

"He's not apologizing for his actions he's apologizing for how his words have been perceived," she said.

"I hope that he shows some learning and some acknowledgement of an appropriate contextual and contemporary reference on how we treat women … that's not an apology," she added.

Weststar also took issue with another comment made by Dan during his address.

The department has undergone several name changes to its program which was once referred to as Administrative and Commercial Studies.

During his address, Dan said he was happy with the name change because "administrative sounded so secretarial." He said he made that comment because he "found that the program's name did not enhance the value of what the students were learning."

Weststar said, "given the gendered nature of that work, it's quite demeaning."

"These comments have absolutely no place in our social discourse."