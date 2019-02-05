Charge upgraded to first-degree murder in arrow homicide

A second-degree murder charge filed after a man was struck and killed by an arrow earlier this year has been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Kevin Brandon Hartman, 35, was charged with murder following the killing of Brian Peter Maksoud, 46, of London. Police on Wednesday said Hartman now faces a first-degree murder charge.

Maksoud died after police say he was shot by an arrow on Feb. 5 at a residence located at 67 Arbour Glen Cres., off Kipps Lane in north London.

Police say the victim and accused were known to each other.

Hartman is in custody and is next due in court on April 16.

First-degree murder applies to a killing that is planned and deliberate. It carries an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years. Second-degree murder is a deliberate killing that occurs without planning. The minimum sentence is life in prison with no parole for 10 years, but sentences can be as long as life in prison without parole for 25 years.

Paul Wayne O'Connell, 47, of London, has also been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault in connection with Maksoud's killing. He is due in court April 11.

Amanda Tait, 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police are searching for Tait and a warrant for her arrest has been issued. She is described as being approximately four feet 11 inches tall, 110 pounds, with long blond hair and green eyes.

She has numerous tattoos on her forearms, chest, waist, left calf, and right ankle.

Anyone with information about this incident and/or the whereabouts of Tait is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).